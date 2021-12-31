Entertainment 8 unusual facts about 'Don't Look Up' star Jennifer Lawrence

8 unusual facts about 'Don't Look Up' star Jennifer Lawrence

Dec 31, 2021

Did you know Jennifer Lawrence was given 'Most Talkative' title twice in school?

Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence has many iconic faces to appeal to us with. Be it superheroine Mystique in the X-Men movies or a PhD candidate in the recent Don't Look Up, J-Law has always hit the bull's eye. While we know her to be one of the youngest actors to win an Oscar, here are some unusual facts about the Winter's Bone star.

Numbers 1, 2, 3 She went from being 'too rough,' 'most talkative,' to brilliant

Growing up with two brothers, Lawrence wasn't allowed to play with other girls at her preschool for being "too rough." This didn't stop her from socializing and earning actual titles for it though. Reportedly, the actress had been adjudged "The Most Talkative" two years in a row in middle school! Still, she graduated high school in two years with an astounding 3.9 GPA.

Numbers 4 While hanging out in NYC, teenager Lawrence caught agent's eyes

Growing up away from the world of showbiz, 14-year-old Lawrence was street-cast by a modeling agent in New York. Within a few months, the teenager had persuaded her family to shift to NYC for her modeling/acting gigs, to try and see if she can make it in the field. And, following a few commercials/small shows, she landed a role in The Bill Engvall Show.

Number 5 Katniss Everdeen might've actually killed someone with bow and arrow!

Success came knocking with her The Hunger Games stint. But did you know Katniss Everdeen had nearly attacked someone with a bow and arrow in reality once? Speaking to Vanity Fair, Lawrence had recalled pulling into her garage when she heard men in the house. Armed with her bow, she had scaled the stairs only to find some repair-persons. We can feel her nerves!

Numbers 6, 7, 8 Lawrence politely turned down Prince Harry's advances once

A huge fan of Harry Potter books, Lawrence reportedly was once pursued by Prince Harry. But the Silver Linings Playbook star had politely refused his advances. The 31-year-old is a relatable yet admirable soul through-and-through. On one hand, she has a drunk alter ego named Gail, but on another, she was one of the first actresses to speak up against the gender pay gap.