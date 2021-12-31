Entertainment 'Velan' album review: Fun filled jukebox, has repeat value

Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Dec 31, 2021, 02:50 pm 2 min read

'Velan' is a rural family drama directed by Kavin

Velan releases today and just a day before that, the film's makers had dropped its jukebox on YouTube. The Mugen Rao and Maria Vincent-starrer consists of just four tracks, each narrating different emotions, which is commendable. Lasting 15:14 minutes, the album has its music tracks composed by Gopi Sundar. We are going with 3.5 stars for the album and here's our review.

Song 1 'Dandanakka Dandanakka Thavuladi' is a folk number

First up is Dandanakka Dandanakka Thavuladi. This song celebrates the hero's exam results and is a fun groovy number. Made on Tamil folksy tunes, its highlight is the usage of musical instruments, urumi and thavil. Velmurugan has lend his voice, and penned the lyrics too along with Kalaimagan Mubarak. His unique voice holds our attention. This song gets 4 out of 5 stars.

Song 2 'Sathiyama Sollurandi' is a romantic melody with catchy music

Rao and K Sivaangi have done the vocals for this peppy melody. The simple lyrics blend perfectly with the music. Rao has also penned the lyrics for this song, which has been composed by Sundar alongside the musical band, Shane Xtreme. The number will linger in one's mind for a long time even after the first listen. Gets 3.5 out of 5 stars.

Song 3 'Ennai Aalum Pennilave' is the only disappointment of the album

Other than the magical voices of the singers, Pradeep Kumar and Priyanka NK, the song has no positives. With boring lyrics by Uma Devi and underwhelming music, this one is the only negative in the otherwise good album. I would recommend you to skip this song altogether and repeat the others. Read our detailed review on Ennai Aalum Pennilave. This song gets 1 star.

Song 4 'Kanal Neer Aanathe' is an addictive heart-breaking melody

More than anything, the lyrics of Kaanal Neer Aanathe by Lalithanand take the cake. If you have experienced a heart-break recently, this song will be your perfect companion. The beats of this track and Rao's voice make it an addictive package, which will keep you hooked throughout. It's simply the best of all the four songs and bags 4.5 stars out of 5.