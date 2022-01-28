Entertainment

'Gangubai Kathiawadi': Alia Bhatt starrer gets a new release date

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jan 28, 2022, 02:24 pm 2 min read

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has Alia Bhatt in the titular role

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming biographical drama Gangubai Kathiawadi now has a new release date. Featuring Alia Bhatt in the lead role, the film will now hit the big screens on February 25, as per the makers' latest announcement on their official Twitter handle. Before this, the film was planned to be released on February 18. The reason for this change is, however, not known.

Context Why does this story matter?

This news is particularly important as Gangubai Kathiawadi's release was shifted several times owing to the lockdowns ever since the COVID-19 pandemic gripped India in 2020.

The film faced a bigger challenge when Bhatt and Bhansali contracted COVID-19 during the production process, which also was one of the reasons for the delay.

But now, the film is finally set to have a grand release.

Information 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' to be screened at Berlin International Film Festival

Announcing the new release date, the makers wrote on Twitter, "Witness her reign in cinemas near you on 25th February 2022." To note, Gangubai Kathiawadi will have a premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival. As the film's name suggests, Bhatt will be seen as Kathiawadi, a sex worker from Mumbai's Kamathipura, who was pushed into prostitution at a very young age.

Information Bhatt and Bhansali's maiden collaboration

This film will highlight the journey of Kathiawadi from the head of a brothel to a political leader of Kamathipura. Gangubai Kathiawadi also marks the maiden collaboration between Bhatt and Bhansali. The 28-year-old actor was previously attached to a project, titled Inshallah, with the filmmaker along with Salman Khan. However, the project never took off and got shelved as Khan dropped out of it.

Update Bhatt also has 'RRR' in the pipeline

Bhatt also has in the pipeline a magnum opus titled RRR. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the period drama also has Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the lead roles. The film was supposed to be released on January 7. But the makers postponed its release owing to the pandemic. As per the latest official statement, RRR will release in March or April this year.