Sidharth Malhotra to lead Gauri Shinde's next backed by SRK?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Jan 28, 2022, 01:00 pm 2 min read

After 'Shershaah', what will Sidharth Malhotra sign on next? (Photo credit: Flickr)

Sidharth Malhotra established himself as a bankable mainstream protagonist with the success of his last release, Shershaah (2021). Now, the actor must choose his next project with utmost care and consideration. And, as per reports, the A Gentleman star has progressed ahead in finalizing one. Reportedly, he might lead Gauri Shinde's upcoming directorial produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Here's more.

Source Malhotra close to signing 'slice of life comedy' project

"Many filmmakers are now trying to bank on the success of Shershaah," a source told News18. "One of the films that the actor is close to the heels of signing is English Vinglish director Gauri Shinde's next, which is a slice of life comedy and it will be produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment," they added.

Information If things work out, project might begin by September

The source noted that Malhotra has "loved the script and has given an informal nod." But he is yet to sign on the dotted line as "the formalities are expected to happen soon." Chances are that the film is happening as the 37-year-old is expected to start working with Shinde in September. Currently, Malhotra is shooting Yodha, the first-ever action franchise from Dharma Productions.

Association After 'My Name is Khan', 'Ittefaq', Malhotra-SRK to collaborate again?

If the project moves ahead, it will mark Malhotra's first stint with the Dear Zindagi helmer. This Alia Bhatt-starrer had featured Khan in a special appearance and it was backed by Red Chillies. Moreover, the Kapoor & Sons actor has previously served as an assistant director on the sets of SRK's My Name Is Khan and even starred in his 2017 co-production, Ittefaq.

Upcoming Malhotra waiting for 'Mission Majnu', 'Thank God' release

Apart from Yodha, Malhotra has multiple confirmed projects in various stages of development. He is playing an R&AW agent in Mission Majnu, which co-stars Pushpa actor Rashmika Mandanna. This Shantanu Bagchi directorial might release in May. Then, in July, Malhotra will come with Thank God along with Ajay Devgn and Aiyaary co-star Rakul Preet Singh. He's likely to lead Rohit Shetty's cop series, too.