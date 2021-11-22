Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra's 'Thank God' books a safe release date

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Nov 22, 2021, 11:29 am

'Thank God' is helmed by Indra Kumar

Makers of Thank God announced recently that the Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and Sidharth Malhotra-led slice of life comedy flick will hit theaters on July 29 next year. For now, the film will not face much competition at the box office. Helmed by Indra Kumar, it has been touted as a "feel-good film...it will connect families with a beautiful message at the end."

Announcement

''Thank God' is a hilarious slice of life film'

Taking to social media, the makers of the film announced, "The much-anticipated film Thank God is all set to bring you joy next year. This hilarious slice of life film with a message will release on 29th July 2022." Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Krishan Kumar, Deepak Mukut, Sunir Kheterpal, Markand Adhikari, Anand Pandit, and Yash Shah, the film has Devgn playing Yamraj.

Information

The film will not face competition from other ventures

The film is releasing during a dull period, meaning there are no festivals at that time, but still might do good as it's not facing competition. The only July 2022 release till date is Ek Villain Returns, which is also being backed by the Kumars.

Quote

'I assure people will be surprised,' said Malhotra on film

The film will narrate how Malhotra-Singh's romance comes to a halt after the former dies and meets Yamraj. It sounds like the plot of Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi, but Malhotra has assured that they will be surprised with this outing. "For me, it is all about what the film is trying to say. I assure people that they will be surprised," he said.

Projects

This is Singh's third collaboration with both Devgn and Malhotra

This film will mark Singh's third collaboration with both Devgn and Malhotra. Singh had earlier starred with Devgn in De De Pyaar De. They will again share screen space in Mayday, alongside veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. Meanwhile, the actress featured with the Shershaah actor in Aiyaary and Marjaavaan. But, Thank God will mark the two male actors' first collaboration ever till now.

Career

These are the upcoming projects of Devgn, Singh, and Malhotra

For now, Malhotra has Mission Majnu and Rohit Shetty's untitled cop series. He also bagged Karan Johar's first-ever action franchise Yodha recently. Singh will star alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Doctor G, scheduled for June 17, 2022, and Attack alongside John Abraham, while Devgn has SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, the sequel to 2015 flick Drishyam, and his debut OTT project Rudra in the pipeline.