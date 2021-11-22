'Dil Wapis Kardo' review: Akshar's new track is highly emotional

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Nov 22, 2021, 09:44 am

Music company Nischay Records dropped a new song recently under the New Latest Hindi Songs 2021 category. Titled, Dil Wapis Kardo, the number has an element of sadness in it. Composed by Sanjeev Chaturvedi, the song has meaningful lyrics. You can watch the video of the track on the official YouTube channel of Nischay Records. Here's our review of the song and video.

Song

Akshar creates magic with his voice in this song

Crooned by Akshar and Nikhita Gandhi (also sang Jugnu with Badshah) will take you on a journey of emotions. You could also feel immense pain in the male singer's voice. The composition and words by Chaturvedi define the true feelings of a guy when he wants to give up on the relationship. Interestingly, Gandhi's voice and style of singing resemble Neha Kakkar.

Video

The beautiful visuals are soothing to the eyes

Starring Hasnain Khan and Sameeksha Sud, the song gives a context about their past relationship and present situation. The 3:23 minute-long clip opens with a marriage function of a Muslim family. Eye-catching visuals of the palace and the grand wedding add to the value of the story. Usage of yellow light and aesthetic camera angles makes this video look soothing to the eyes.

Observation

Looks like a mellowed down version of Afsana Khan's song

Remember Yaar Mera Titliyan Warga song? Starring Harrdy Sandhu and Sargun Mehta, the number was also high on emotions. Everything about that song was grand and meticulously detailed. The voice of Afsana Khan was the USP of the track. However, the same emotions can be felt in Akshar's voice in Dil Wapas Kardo. The singer has shown a lot of potential in his performance.

Verdict

Nischay Records has the potential to give competition to biggies

Verdict: While the song gets 3.5 stars, the video grabs 3 out of 5. On YouTube, the track reached around 5 million within a day of its launch and still going strong. Nischay Records' previous Punjabi number No More Shada by Parmish Verma and Gulrej Akhtar garnered more than 13 million views. The track record of the music label shows it's here to stay.