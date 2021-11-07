'Choorha' review: New Punjabi track is fun, festive song

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Nov 07, 2021, 03:11 pm

Popular Punjabi singer Nikk dropped a brand new track to suit the festive mood Saturday. Titled Choorha, the fun and light song features the crooner in the music video alongside actress and internet sensation, Anushka Sen. Nikk has also composed the music and penned the lyrics for Choorha. Viewers seem to be supremely impressed, given the MV is trending on YouTube. Here's our review.

Song

You end up singing along to chorus in no time

Nikk's voice commands a breezy, smooth vibe and that has been combined with light instrumentals perfectly in this song. We are not looking for extremely high buildups or EDM; instead, we get a groovy track with a catchy chorus. Good for the makers, the sweet and static tone of the music does not become repetitive or mundane. You can hit "Favorite" on this track.

Video

Nikk impresses with his acting skills

Set around a grand Indian wedding, the music video is first and foremost quite colorful. Secondly, Sen and Nikk's chemistry playing two lovebirds is soothing. And, the crooner is quite good at managing his facial expressions during the acting bits. The video does not really have a plot but the innocent love story unfolding before your eyes is sweet enough to accompany the song.

Information

Instagram Reels trend was also launched alongside the song

Sharing a snippet of the track, both Sen and Nikk urged their fans to check out the song and video on social media. They also launched an Instagram Reels trend, where netizens can upload their clips on the song with the hashtag #Choorha. Presented by Bang Music, Harmony has been credited for arranging, programming, and directing the music.

Verdict

Song is great, MV could have been more interesting

The lead pair's popularity is doing wonders for the track right now. If you follow either of them, then throw yourself in the hype. Otherwise, the clip does not really have a lot going for you. Check out the song though. Verdict: The song gets a fair 3/5. The music video, on the other hand, could have been more interesting, and thus receives 2.5/5.