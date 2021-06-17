'Khatron Ke Khiladi-11': Youngest contestant, Anushka Sen, tests COVID-19 positive

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11, which had amped up audience's interest with its promo recently, is looking at troubled waters now. The youngest contestant of this season, 18-year-old Anushka Sen, has tested positive for COVID-19. Her reports confirmed the diagnosis earlier this week, and she has since quarantined herself, while the shoot is still on. The current edition is being shot in Cape Town.

Details

Other contestants have tested negative for now

It has been reported that other contestants, including Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Sana Makbul, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Shweta Tiwari as well as the crew underwent the test, and have tested negative. No official statement has been released from the team yet. This news came shortly after it was reported that five contestants have already been eliminated from the show.

Information

Elimination: Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill reportedly are off the show

Singer Aastha Gill's Instagram suggested that she was one of the first contestants to have gotten eliminated early on from the show. Meanwhile, several reports hinted that Nikki Tamboli, Mahek Chahal and Sourabh Raaj Jain's journeys on the show have ended as well. There's also an unconfirmed speculation that says Bigg Boss 13 participant Vishal Aditya Singh was the first one to be eliminated.

Profile

Sen: Young actress, boasting of huge social media following

Returning to Sen, the young actor gained prominence after playing the role of Meher in the fantasy show for kids Baalveer. Before that, she was seen as Manikarnika Rao/Rani Lakshmi Bai in the Indian historical drama series Khoob Ladi Mardaani -Jhansi Ki Rani. Sen enjoys huge following on social media with over 19mn followers on Instagram, and has a YouTube channel with 2.18mn subscribers.

Information

Vaidya turned out to be 'KKK 11's highest paid

When it comes to earnings, Vaidya, Bigg Boss 14 runner-up, has emerged as this season's highest paid participant with a fee of Rs. 15L per episode. Tripathi is a close second, with getting paid over Rs. 10L per episode. Sen is also earning a handsome sum of Rs. 5L per episode. Tamboli, Aditya Singh and Tiwari are getting somewhere around Rs. 4L.