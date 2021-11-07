'Annaatthe' box office collection: Rajinikanth-starrer mints over Rs. 145 crore

'Annaatthe' is Rajinikanth's 168th film in his career

Superstar Rajinikanth's latest release Annaatthe might have failed to impress critics, but his stardom has saved it. Being able to attract massive crowds to theatres, Rajinikanth's Annaatthe box office collection has crossed a whopping Rs. 146 crore at the box office since its release on Diwali. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan has confirmed the film minted Rs. 70.19 crore gross on its opening day.

Collection

'Annaatthe' minted Rs. 146.53 crore worldwide

On Saturday, however, the collection showed a drop in the figure as the Rajinikanth-starrer minted only Rs. 42.43 crore. Despite this, the worldwide gross box office collection of Annaatthe round up to Rs. 146.53 crore three days after it hit theaters, making the film one of the biggest hits this year. The film was released a day before the release of Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi.

Details

Film mints over Rs. 5 crore in US

Reports further suggest that the movie collected over Rs. 60 crore in Tamil Nadu alone in two days and the collection is likely to increase in the coming days. Annaatthe is also performing well overseas as it has managed to collect a gross of over Rs. 5 crore in the US in three days giving hope to other lineups worldwide after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twitter Post

'Annaatthe' collects Rs. 33.71 crore on Day 3

#Annaatthe WW Box Office - INCHES closer to ₹150 cr mark.



Day 1 - ₹ 70.19 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 42.63 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 33.71 cr

Total - ₹ 146.53 cr#Rajinikanth #KeerthySuresh #Nayanthara — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 7, 2021

Movie

All about 'Thalaivar's latest movie

Rajinikanth's latest family entertainer revolves around the story of a brother and sister. Apart from Thalaivar, the film stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Meena, Khushbu, Jagapathi Babu, and Abhimanyu Singh. Directed by Siruthai Siva, Annaatthe marks the 168th film in Rajinikanth's career. Meanwhile, the reviews of the movie reveal that superstar Rajinikanth even struggled with his signature walks in the film.

Projects

Upcoming south Indian movies

Meanwhile, several interesting south Indian movies are lined up for release. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar, is slated for December 17, while SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, and Bollywood biggies like Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn hits screens on January 7, 2022. KGF Chapter 2, starring Yash, is scheduled to release in April 2022.