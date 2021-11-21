Fatima Sana Shaikh walks out of E Niwas's 'Aruvi' remake

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Nov 21, 2021, 09:27 pm

Fatima Sana Shaikh not a part of Hindi remake of 'Aruvi' anymore. Here's why!

Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who was supposed to play the leading lady in the Hindi remake of the hit Tamil movie Aruvi has walked out of the project. Reports suggest she had a problem adjusting the dates for the E Niwas directorial as it clashed with another project of hers. Shaikh reportedly assured the makers she would work with them on another project.

Details

Shaikh was to reprise Aditi Balan's lead role

Earlier, Shaikh had expressed excitement and thrill over joining the cast of the Tamil film's Hindi remake produced by Applause Entertainment and Faith Films. Makers roped in her to reprise Aditi Balan's lead character from the original flick. Shaikh had allocated dates in August for the project, as it was supposed to go on floors that month, but it got delayed for some reason.

Information

Shooting was to commence on November 20

Moreover, ETimes that the shooting of the film was supposed to commence from November 20, but the actress expressed helplessness in accommodating the dates. Also, Shaikh was already preparing for the role and had a few reading sessions with Niwas, too. But now, it seems Niwas has to deal with the crisis and hunt for a new leading lady for his upcoming film.

Film

'A triumph over the labyrinths of life': Niwas on 'Aruvi'

Earlier, Niwas also expressed excitement over the project. Praising the original film, the director said, "Aruvi is not just a story of a hero. It's a triumph over the labyrinths of life. It's totally euphoric and a privilege to explore one of the most beautiful cinematic characters I have come across." He also thought Shaikh was a befitting choice for the lead role.

Projects

Shaikh was recently seen in Netflix's 'Ajeeb Daastaans'

To recall, SR Prakashbabu, SR Prabhu, and Bhaumik Gondaliya had jointly produced the 2016 Tamil original. Moreover, Niwas is yet to comment on the latest development of his Hindi adaptation. Now, coming back to Shaikh, the actress was recently seen in Netflix's Ajeeb Daastaans apart from Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Anurag Basu's Ludo, which co-starred Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Rajkummar Rao.