Discovery+ documentary to feature Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's broken marriage

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Nov 21, 2021, 07:28 pm

Did you know Heard had received $7 million as a divorce settlement from Depp?

A new documentary about Hollywood's famous ex-couple, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, is in the making, according to Deadline. Discovery+ will stream the two-part docu-series that tells the story from the perspective of both Depp and Heard. Titled Johnny vs Amber, the series will showcase episodes of legal battles of the couple as well as the aspects of their separation. Here are the details.

History

Why does this story matter?

Depp and Heard first met in 2009 while filming The Rum Diary and started dating in 2012. They got married in 2015 and filed for divorce next year. As per reports, Heard received $7 million from the divorce and donated it to charity. That was not the end as domestic violation allegations by Heard jeopardized the career of the Pirates of The Caribbean actor.

Information

The documentary will highlight Depp, Heard's home videos

In an interview with Deadline, Nick Hornby, the co-CEO of Optomen, which is producing the project, spoke about the contents of the series. "Through the tapes, home videos, and text messages shown in court, these films give viewers a rare and important insight into a marriage that went tragically wrong, and to better understand the hugely important issue of domestic violence," said Hornby.

Details

Lawyers from both sides will narrate their version

The series will feature lawyers from both parties, along with friends of the couple who will narrate their experience. Reports suggest that the first episode will be about Depp's version of how he met Heard and got married. The second will be Heard's perspective on the same. Produced by All3Media-owned Optomen, the documentary will be streamed soon, however, no official release announcement was made.

Statement

Heard describes Depp as a 'drug-fueled monster'

The makers also shed light on the issues highlighted in the documentary. "Johnny's film will portray that he found himself married to a Machiavellian liar who would stop at nothing to protect her image. While Amber's film explores how she married the man of her dreams only to see him turn into a violent drug-fueled monster," read the statement.

Projects

Fall out between the couple had deep repercussions on Depp

After a UK court's verdict in Heard's favor in a case, the Oscar-nominated actor was boycotted from Hollywood. However, followers showed their support to Depp and Heard through #JusticeforJohnnyDepp and #IStandWithYouAmberHeard hashtags. Depp, last seen in a biopic, Minamata, has no release at the moment. As far as Heard is concerned, she will be seen in the 2022 release Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.