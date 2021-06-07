Patrick Wilson reveals 'Aquaman 2' starts shooting 'in a month'

Written by Srikanth Krishna Mail Last updated on Jun 07, 2021, 12:09 pm

Patrick Wilson set to start shooting for 'Aquaman 2' in July

Just days after The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It hit HBO Max and US theaters, its actor Patrick Wilson teased that his upcoming project Aquaman 2 would be "bigger and better." Wilson, who reprises his role as King Orm (the Ocean Master), also hinted that the James Wan-directed sequel will start shooting "in about a month and a half, a month."

Quote

'Have been in training now for about eight weeks'

While sharing updates on Aquaman 2, Wilson said, "I think like with anything with James, when he comes back for a sequel, it becomes bigger and better. And broader, and more funny, more action, more character work, it's cool. It's really fun; it's super fun." He added, "I've been in training now for about eight weeks, and in a couple of months, we start."

Details

What do we know about 'Aquaman 2' so far

Plot details are scarce, but this time too the story will revolve around Arthur Curry, the King of Atlantis. Apart from Wilson, the confirmed cast include Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Pilou Asbæk. The upcoming sequel is scheduled to hit theaters in 2022. Its predecessor Aquaman made over $1.1bn at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing DCEU movie of all time.

Trivia

'Aquaman' is the first-ever superhero movie with biracial male lead

Although not confirmed, Aquaman 2 will be filming under the working title Necrus. Fans might know it as the ocean city in the comic book series, just like Atlantis. Aquaman is the first-ever superhero movie with a biracial lead male actor (Momoa is Pacific Islander-Caucasian). To recall, Halle Berry became the first biracial lead star in the disastrous DC superhero movie Catwoman (2004).

Projects

Wilson returned as Ed Warren in 'The Conjuring 3' recently

Meanwhile, Wilson was recently seen in The Conjuring 3, reprising his role as the paranormal investigator Ed Warren. He works alongside Lorraine Warren to prove in a court of law that evil spirits actually exist. The movie focuses on the real-life story of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, who was accused of murdering his landlord. It's the first time Wan isn't directing a Conjuring movie.

Information

BO: 'The Conjuring 3' defeats 'A Quiet Place Part II'

The Conjuring 3 competed with A Quiet Place Part II at the North American box office this week, and emerged victorious. The third Conjuring movie made an estimated $24 million, while A Quiet Place sequel only managed to earn $19.5 million in ticket sales.