5 father-son duos we'd love to see collaborate for films

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Apr 26, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

Madhavan with his son Vedaant (left) and Mahesh Babu with his son Gautam (right)

Of late, south Indian cinema is witnessing an increasing number of films that have real-life father and son duos collaborating. Be it Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Oh My doG, Mahaan, Bangarraju, or the yet-to-be-released Acharya. In that light, we have listed five other father-son duos whom we would love to see in a film as the lead characters. Read on!

#1 Mahesh Babu and Gautam Ghattamaneni

Gautam Ghattamaneni will turn 16 this August and has already made his debut in films, albeit as a child actor. Now, his father Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu had said in 2020 that Gautam nurses an ambition to become an actor. So, if they are to sign a film together, we would love it to be a sci-fi drama in the backdrop of time travel.

#2 Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan

Malayalam superstar Mammootty and his son Dulquer Salmaan have never done any project together even though the latter has completed a decade in the film industry. But even the mere thought of the two of them starring in a gangster film or a political drama is adrenaline pumping! And, if it is directed by someone like Amal Neerad, it would simply be magic.

#3 R Madhavan and Vedaant

R Madhavan's sports drama Irudhi Suttru received raving reviews from fans and critics alike. So, to see him don the hat of a coach again would be a welcome move. And, if his trainee turns out to be his own son Vedaant, a real-life swimming champion, it would be all the more exciting. Irudhi Suttru's director Sudha Kongara could helm this project, too.

#4 Vijay and Jason Sanjay

Though Jason Sanjay has made a cameo in his father Vijay's Vettaikaaran (2009), it would be a delight to see them play the lead roles in a light-hearted comedy-drama. For the family entertainer, makers can rope in Vignesh Shivan as the director and we would love Simran to play the leading lady. Sanjay and Vijay would be perfect for a road trip drama, too.

#5 Sivakumar, Suriya, Karthi

Noted artist Sivakumar and his family, comprising superstars Suriya and Karthi and daughter-playback singer Brindha Sivakumar, is one of the respected families of the Tamil cinema. If the father-son trio collaborates on a rural drama with Sivakumar as the patriarch of the family, it will be solid! Suriya can play his rogue son, while Karthi can be his good one in this Halitha Shameem-directorial.