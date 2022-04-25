Entertainment

Alia Bhatt only Indian in top-5 of Instagram's actor influencers

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 25, 2022, 07:41 pm 2 min read

Alia Bhatt is one of top Instagram influencers among actors!

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has proved her crowd-pulling abilities with Gangubai Kathiawadi. She's also set to get her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone soon. But aside from being a sought-after actor, Bhatt has also become one of the biggest influencers on Instagram. In fact, she is the only Indian in the top five list of Top Cinema & Actors/actresses Influencers on Instagram.

Bhatt is undoubtedly one of the leading female actors in our country.

Apart from shouldering ventures, she has been perfecting cameos (RRR) as well as setting up her own producing firm (Eternal Sunshine Productions).

But social media users are also quite invested in the Darlings star's private life.

Given she married actor Ranbir Kapoor this month, it's no wonder her Instagram was booming.

Details Bhatt currently has an engagement rate of 5.32%

Bhatt currently stands in the fifth spot, right after Will Smith (65M followers). With her 64M followers on Instagram, the Highway actor's profile has shown an engagement rate of 5.32% and authentic engagement of 28M. The influence of only actors or figures associated with cinema, and artists, has been considered in the month of April 2022 for compiling this list.

Standings Zendaya, Tom Holland, J-Hope are the top-3

The first three positions are taken by actor/model Zendaya (0.1B followers), actor Tom Holland (66M followers), and BTS member J-Hope (34M followers). While Zendaya has an engagement rate of 9.67% her authentic engagement is 10M. Her rumored boyfriend Holland boasts an engagement rate of 14.02% and authentic engagement of 7.6M. Finally, the K-pop star has a 30.52% engagement rate and 10M authentic engagement.

Nation-wise Next Indian on list is Priyanka Chopra

Not only among the top five, but Bhatt is also the only Indian among the top 10 influencers. The next highest Indian on the list is Priyanka Chopra with 77M followers in 13th place. Actors Shraddha Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna have also made it to top-20. No male actor has made to it till the 20th place. Akshay Kumar is in the 23rd position.