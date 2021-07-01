Instagram will soon recommend posts, make videos play in fullscreen

Facebook-owned social media platform Instagram has been compelled to continuously evolve and add features like Reels to stay competitive amid rivalry with popular platforms like TikTok. Now, company chief Adam Mosseri announced that Instagram could soon show users recommended posts based on their preferences and add fullscreen video playback for a more immersive experience. While the specifics remain unknown, here's what Mosseri revealed.

Details

Users will be recommended posts based on their preferences

Adam Mosseri

Mosseri took to Twitter to share a video that touched upon the four key areas that Instagram is working to improve, namely creators, video, shopping, and messaging. Further, speaking about the post recommendation feature, Mosseri said that users will be recommended posts based on their preferences (read past activity on Instagram). Recommended posts could be from accounts the user doesn't follow.

Controlling recommendations

Video playback could become fullscreen on Instagram, details unknown

While the recommendations feature is already being tested with few users since last week, an improved implementation this week will recommend topics so users can control the central theme of the posts that are recommended. Meanwhile, in the video department, Instagram plans to make viewing a more immersive and entertaining experience with fullscreen video playback. However, Mosseri didn't delve into the implementation details.

Staying competitive

Instagram may also develop features for its video-sharing mediums

Since competition from platforms, including YouTube and TikTok, has been on the rise, we believe that Instagram will fast-track video-related improvements for Feed posts, IGTV videos, and Reels content that directly rivals YouTube Shorts and TikTok's content. Mosseri added that Instagram is "trying to lean into that trend" of the boom in e-commerce by developing new shopping features and monetization tools.

Instagram could allow sharing web links with story stickers

Additionally, Instagram was spotted testing new ways to share web links in Stories using stickers. Instagram accounts with over 10,000 followers can already share links on Stories using a swipe-up gesture. We hope that the feature allowing stickers to share links rolls out to a wider audience. NDTV Gadgets 360 reported that link sharing may not come to the other Instagram content formats.

Twitter Post

Adam Mosseri shares changes coming to Instagram soon