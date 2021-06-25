'Dhol' actress Payal Rohatgi arrested for threatening society member

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jun 25, 2021, 08:20 pm

Payal Rohatgi has been arrested by Ahmedabad police for threatening society's chairperson

Bigg Boss fame Payal Rohatgi was arrested today for verbally abusing her housing society's chairperson. A doctor named Parag Shah had filed a complaint against her at the Satellite police station, Ahmedabad. According to reports, she threatened the member in a now-deleted social media post, and hurled abuses on the society's WhatsApp groups. Rohatgi is now in custody, where her medical tests have begun.

Twitter Post

Watch: Video that shows Rohatgi getting arrested

Details

Rohatgi apparently said she'll 'break leg,' kill the chairperson

As per reports, Dr. Shah alleged that Rohatgi threatened "to break the leg of anyone who argued with her," or come in between her verbal fight with the chairperson of the society. The fight was over a common plot that was being used as a playing area. The Dhol actress fought with other society members several times, and also threatened to kill the chairperson.

Information

Her partner Sangram Singh says it's a 'false case'

Following her arrest, her partner, wrestler Sangram Singh took to Twitter to say that it's a "false case" against Rohatgi. "Chairman & few committee members threatened her publicly. Please check video on her instagram & youtube on Ajm meeting video," he said in the tweets.

Twitter Post

This is the full post by Singh

Namaste all. I always speak right thing. This is false case against #PayalRohatgi. Chairman few committee members threatened her publicly. Please check video on her instagram youtube on Ajm meeting video. She is out safe. Truth can face problems but can't defeated. God bles — TEAM SANGRAM U SINGH (@Sangram_Sanjeet) June 25, 2021

Quote

'I know I am being used to fulfill an agenda'

Yesterday, Rohatgi posted a video on Instagram, which showed a Shivalinga, flower in her right palm and had chants in the background. Its caption hinted as if the actress knew something was going to happen. The first line was "I know I am being used to fulfill an agenda by certain people." Meanwhile, this is not Rohatgi's first time being in police custody.

Instagram Post

This is the Instagram post where she had this premonition

Instagram post A post shared by payalrohatgi on June 25, 2021 at 6:20 pm IST

History

Previously, she faced another police complaint over a controversial tweet

Last year, a police complaint was filed against her for reportedly promoting "enmity on the grounds of religion and disturbing communal harmony." It was her controversial tweet that targeted Safoora Zargar, an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protester, who was pregnant and got arrested for allegedly inciting the 2020 Delhi riots. Following the backlash, the 36 China Town actress later deleted the tweet.

Arrest

Rohatgi was arrested by Rajasthan police in December 2019

In December 2019, Rajasthan police arrested her for making questionable statements about the Nehru-Gandhi family. Rohatgi allegedly insulted the family of late politicians Motilal Nehru and Jawaharlal Nehru on social media. Previously, a case was registered against her under Sections 66 and 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000. She was later granted bail. Rohatgi also tweeted about her arrest.