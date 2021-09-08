Alia wraps 'Darlings' shoot, says 'see you at the movies'

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and posted a Reel, showcasing behind-the-scenes stills and videos from the shoot

Actor Alia Bhatt on Tuesday finished filming her upcoming film Darlings, which also marks her film production debut. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment is producing the dark comedy, which marks the directorial debut of writer Jasmeet K Reen. The Mumbai-set film, also starring Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma, and Roshan Mathew is mounted against the backdrop of a conservative lower-middle-class neighborhood.

The film traces the lives of two women

It traces the lives of two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances. Bhatt took to Instagram and posted a Reel, showcasing behind-the-scenes stills and videos from the shoot. "Darlings, it's a wrap! We have done our best to make a film that we are hoping you will love! See you at the movies," she wrote.

Had a great time working on the movie: Verma

Verma also shared the same reel on his social media and said that he had a great time working on the movie. "#ItsAWrap on #Darlings shoot. It was incredible fun working with this crew and I'm going to miss being around them. Here's a sneak peek at what it was like on the sets," he wrote on Twitter.

Her upcoming films include 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'RRR'

Besides Darlings, Bhatt will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, SS Rajamouli's RRR, Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Alia Bhatt have also teamed up for Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film, Jee Le Zaraa, which is set to go on floors next year.