Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur's 'Thadam' remake titled 'Gumraah'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati May 10, 2022, 07:13 pm 2 min read

Aditya Roy Kapur will play double role in his upcoming crime thriller, 'Gumraah'

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur's upcoming Bollywood crime thriller has been titled Gumraah. According to reports, the makers are set to start the second shooting schedule on Tuesday, with Thakur joining the sets in Mumbai. It is expected that Ronit Roy will also join them soon. Directed by Vardhan Ketkar, Gumraah is the official remake of the hit Tamil film, Thadam.

Context Why does this story matter?

Thadam, starring Arun Vijay, received positive reviews from fans and critics, and also turned out to be a box office hit.

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the 2019 flick has a solid 8.2 rating on IMDb.

Roy Kapur will play Vijay's character in the remake and hence, will appear in a double role for the first time.

So, expectations from the film are quite huge.

Fact 'Thadam' was based on a true story

The original film revolved around a murder investigation and two look-alike suspects who claimed to not know each other. Thakur will be seen playing a cop and will have an intense face-off with the Fitoor actor in the film. It is reported that Roy Kapur's portions for the first schedule have already been wrapped up. Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani are backing the project.

Quote 'Original film left a lasting impression on me': Roy Kapur

"As an actor, getting a chance to do a double role is double the preparation and double the challenge, and I'm certainly up for it!" Roy Kapur had said when the project was announced last year. "I'm inspired to be part of telling such an interesting story. The original was incredibly riveting, and it left a lasting impression on me," he further said.

Details Playing police officer has been on Thakur's checklist

Thakur, on the other hand, stated that she instantly gave her nod after hearing the story. "My character is very intriguing and playing a cop has been on my checklist," she said. "This will be a very distinct role from all the characters I have played till now and I am looking forward to audiences watching this one," the Jersey actor noted.