Who's human kid in 'Avatar: The Way of Water' trailer?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee May 10, 2022, 06:59 pm 3 min read

Who is the human teenager in 'Avatar: The Way of Water'?

Finally, the teaser trailer of Avatar: The Way of Water is now available online for all to see and witness. Headed for December 16 release, the Hollywood science-fiction extravaganza would continue the story of James Cameron's 2009 venture. While Pandora's clear blue oceans caught everyone's eyes in the clip, we also saw a human teenager running, interacting with the Na'vi tribe. Who is he?

Context Why does this story matter?

The Academy Award-winning movie, Avatar, is one of the highest-grossing movies globally of all time.

So, any news about the venture is exciting.

And, going by the story, we know that the Na'vi tribe in general sees human beings as an intruding alien species who only know how to destroy.

In such a situation, the presence of a human kid among them is interesting.

New character Meet Miles 'Spider' Socorro

The human teenager is Miles "Spider" Socorro, played by actor Jack Champion. He was born at Hell's Gate, the human base on Pandora introduced to us in the inaugural movie, "but prefers to spend his time in the Pandoran rainforest." Champion was introduced as Spider by the makers back in August 2020 when the young actor finished shooting for his parts in the movie.

Twitter Post Champion finished shooting his live action shot in 2020

Congratulations to @JackTheChamp on completing his last live action shot on Avatar 2! What a difference a few years makes.



ICYMI: Jack will play Spider, a human teenager who was born at Hell’s Gate, but prefers to spend his time in the Pandoran rainforest. pic.twitter.com/h9uxsbN9UW — Avatar (@officialavatar) August 19, 2020

Connection Spider is related to Jake and Neytiri in this way

So who is this Spider character? He is the adopted son of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana). The second installment will follow the lives of Jake-Neytiri about a decade after the incidents of the first movie, and now they have three children, aside from Spider. The other children are Na'vi—Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), Lo'ak (Britain Dalton), and Tuktirey (Trinity Bliss).

Complication Neytiri is not really a fan of Spider though

But Spider will have to deal with some emotional baggage. While speaking with Empire in 2021, producer Jon Landau had said that Spider is adored and accepted by Sully but it's not the same with Neytiri. "Neytiri always saw him as one of the people who destroyed her home and killed her father." Notably, the character's first name was Javier at the beginning.

Information Here's what teaser trailer showed us (apart from Spider)

The teaser trailer gave us a glimpse of some known lands and people while teasing various new locations as well. Avatar: The Way of Water is reported to focus more on bonds of family. This global release will be followed by four standalone sequels.