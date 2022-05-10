Entertainment

'Cirkus': First look, star-studded cast, release date, and more

'Cirkus': First look, star-studded cast, release date, and more

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 10, 2022, 06:48 pm 2 min read

The first look for Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' is out!

Rohit Shetty finally released the first look of his comedy-drama Cirkus. And, if a film can be judged by its poster, then Cirkus sure looks like it packs a ton of fun. Cirkus stars Ranveer Singh in the lead, marking his third collaboration with Shetty after Simmba and Sooryavanshi. It is expected to release on December 23, 2022, targeting the lucrative date of Christmas.

Context Why does this story matter?

Shetty is on a roll.

After giving us Sooryavanshi last year, he is making a cop web series, Indian Police Force, while co-producing a biopic on super-cop Rakesh Maria.

He gained recognition after his second outing—Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, and since then, things have only looked up for the director.

We also look forward to seeing Singh in a double role for the first time!

Poster Here's what Shetty wrote in his post

The noted filmmaker shared the poster online on Monday. The caption read, "It's time to bring our audience back to the cinemas once again. Golmaal released 16 years ago and the love you all gave me made me what I am today (sic)." "Cirkus is a Christmas gift for you and your family. Kyunki iss Cirkus mein bohot sara Golmaal hai," he concluded.

Cast Meet the star-studded cast of 'Cirkus'

The poster shows Singh introducing his cast members. Singh along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde make up the primary cast. The other actors in the cast include Varun Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, Siddharth Jadhav, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar, and her husband Murli Sharma. Recently, comedy genius Johnny Lever too joined the star-studded cast of Cirkus.

Information Film has been adapted from Shakespeare's play

The upcoming comedy-drama film is based on William Shakespeare's play The Comedy Of Errors. It has been adapted in Bollywood before. Cirkus is about two sets of twins who are switched at birth. Separetely, for now, Singh is busy with his upcoming release, Divyang Thakkar's social comedy film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The Yash Raj Films-backed film is set for a release this Friday.