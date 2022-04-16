Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding reception today: All details here

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 16, 2022, 06:53 pm 2 min read

Here are all details about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's reception.

Bollywood star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in a cozy wedding on April 14. While we are enjoying the dreamy pictures and videos from the private festivities, the couple is reportedly set to hold their reception later on Saturday. It won't likely be a grand affair as we expect from celebrity receptions though, but a close-knit event. Here are more details.

Context Why does this story matter?

Currently, Bhatt and Kapoor are leading actors in Bollywood. Plus, both hail from families with a background in films.

So, there's a massive hype surrounding their marriage. As the big-old Kapoor family welcomed their bahurani (daughter-in-law), there was no dearth of star presence at the wedding.

However, it would be interesting to see the newlyweds throw a bash for their industry colleagues as well.

Reports Shah Rukh Khan is reported to attend the gathering

According to reports, the newlyweds would be hosting a gathering at their Pali Hill apartment, Vastu, in Mumbai on Saturday. To be attended by only near and dear ones from the industry, this reported reception isn't likely to have many Bollywood faces. Of course, members of the Kapoor and Bhatt clans would be present. Reports suggest Shah Rukh Khan might be in attendance too.

Location Earlier, reception was rumored to be held at Taj Colaba

Earlier, it was reported that Bhatt and Kapoor were set to throw a reception party at Taj Colaba in Mumbai. However, soon the location, as well as the size of the party, underwent a change. On the day of the wedding, the groom's mother, actor Neetu Singh, had even told the media that all the functions were over and nothing else was happening.

Wedding Bhatt described 'mehendi' as 'day full of love, family...best friends'

Coming to the nuptials, the Brahmastra co-stars opted for matching white-based Sabyasachi outfits for their wedding. After that, they were seen dancing to Bollywood numbers in complementary red attires. On Saturday, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor photo-dumped moments from their mehendi event. "It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends," wrote Bhatt. We can't wait to see pictures from the reception!