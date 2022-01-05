These 5 Bollywood franchises have emerged as huge money churners

Jan 05, 2022

From 'Don,' to 'Golmaal,' these Bollywood franchises have earned great success

Bollywood is one of the biggest film industries in the world that produces numerous big-budget movies extensively throughout the year. This is possible because of star power and big-ticket ventures' pull on the film-watching audience, earning hundreds of crores for the producers/distributors. Through the years, which Bollywood movie franchises have been the most profitable? We take a look at the top five.

#1 Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal' promises fun as well as profitability

First up on the list we've an ongoing franchise— Rohit Shetty's Golmaal. Starting with the surprise hit Golmaal: Fun Unlimited in 2006, the comedy franchise brought in monetary success every time. Its fourth part, Golmaal Again, had minted Rs. 197cr within 20 days of release. Although dates for Golmaal 5 aren't out, Shetty has assured us that "Golmaal is something that can never end."

#2 Every 'Don' movie [Big B or SRK] has witnessed success

Next, we have a legendary entry in the history of Indian cinema: the Don franchise. Amitabh Bachchan redefined gangster movies with this 1978 saga, and it became that year's third-highest grosser. Then, in 2006, Shah Rukh Khan recreated the magic with his version. Its sequel, Don 2 (2011), crossed the Rs. 100cr-mark here alongside recording the highest opening (for Bollywood films) in Canada's history.

#3, #4 From superhero to super thieves: 'Krrish' and 'Dhoom'

Following the alien flick, Koi... Mil Gaya (2003), Hrithik Roshan gave us Bollywood's first superhero in the form of Krrish. And cinema-goers effectively lost all calm. Rumors around a Krrish 4 has been in the news for long (*fingers crossed*). Yash Raj Films' Dhoom franchise is another cash-rich franchise with stars like Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, and Aamir Khan being its part.

#5 Shetty's cop universe is a hit with the masses

We'll end this list with another Shetty creation. The filmmaker has established his own cop universe in Bollywood, spread across four movies and starring three superstars. Both Singham movies and Simmba clicked with the masses. The most recent one, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi minted Rs. 75cr+ at the box office within three days of its release despite the pandemic. Also, Singham 3 is coming soon!