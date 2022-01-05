'Waah Zindagi' review: Cleverly written subject, good music, top-notch performances

Nilesh Rao Mail Jan 05, 2022, 11:11 am 2 min read

Sanjay Mishra, Naveen Kasturia, Plabita Borthakur, and Vijay Raaz starrer Waah Zindagi is now streaming on ZEE5. A clever subject dealt with in a light manner is what makes this Dinesh S. Yadav directorial a fun ride. A thought-provoking message will make you smile at the end. The captivating performances of the actors is another USP of this film. Here's our review.

Plot This is the story of 'Waah Zindagi'

Ashok (Kasturia) promises his grandfather (Mishra) to bring water to their dry village. While on his mission, he gets a chance to reunite with his childhood sweetheart, Rina (Borthakur). He also tries to do a business but realizes how China has invaded the Indian market by selling cheap, low-quality goods. How Ashok transforms his struggles into a success story forms the film's crux.

Performances Kasturia has the power to express with his eyes

Kasturia's dialogues have a Rajasthani tone that sounds natural. There are a few scenes where the actor has skilfully emoted through his eyes and expressions. Borthakur, who plays his lady love, looks convincing in her small role. Actors like Mishra, Raaz, and Manoj Joshi stay true to their characters, but it seems their talent was unexplored. Lalit Sharma's comic timing is good.

Pluses Parag Chhabra's music takes the story ahead

Music by Parag Chhabra is another highlight of the film. Shellee and Manoj Yadav's lyrics give practical and philosophical touch to the songs. The melodious tracks take the movie forward. Rajasthani rap in a song is enjoyable. The cinematographer presents each shot beautifully with bright colors keeping the essence of Rajasthan intact. However, I feel that the editing could have been more crisp.

Verdict Writers have made good use of 'Make in India' concept

Director Yadav, and Ruhin, the writer, have explored social evils like foreign monopoly, child marriage, and drought in a village all in one film. The movie also highlights the Make in India concept throughout its story. Verdict: 4 stars (for the humor, direction, and Kasturia's performance).