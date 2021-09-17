Realized the importance of shedding inhibitions to approach people: Kaushal

Actor Sunny Kaushal says he has realized the importance of shedding inhibitions to approach people for work as until one is "out there" they won't be noticed by filmmakers. Kaushal began his career as an assistant director on films like My Friend Pinto (2011) and the 2014 actioner Gunday. He made his acting debut in 2016 with Sunshine Music Tours and Travels.

Background

It isn't enough to just manifest good work: Kaushal

The actor, son of veteran action director Sham Kaushal and brother of Vicky Kaushal, then earned acclaim in filmmaker Reema Kagti's period sports drama Gold in 2018. He also starred in Amazon Prime Video's The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye. Kaushal, 32, said he has realized it isn't enough to just manifest good work in the industry but to also actively chase it.

Learning

Don't be scared to tell people you want work: Kaushal

"The key learning for me from the industry so far has been that you should not be scared to let people know that you want work," he said. "Somewhere, we do feel the apprehension of how to approach someone for work. But it doesn't matter. Until you go out there and say, 'I am here,' people won't know or notice you," the actor added.

Understanding

Earlier, Kaushal was extremely 'shy' to approach people

Kaushal said the understanding to be on the lookout for work is also fairly new to him, as earlier he was extremely "shy" to approach people. "But over a period of time, I've developed the confidence to approach people and tell them that I have heard they are working on something, so if they could test me for the same," he added.

Latest feature

Kaushal's latest feature 'Shiddat' will release on October 1

And, it was, in fact, this approach that got him his latest feature, Shiddat. Also starring Radhika Madan, the film is scheduled to be released on Disney+ Hotstar on October 1. The actor's journey with Shiddat began in 2019, right after the release of Gold when he met the film's producer Dinesh Vijan and asked if he had anything in store for him.

Information

In the film, Kaushal plays Jaggi, a state-level hockey player

In the film, Kaushal plays Jaggi, a state-level hockey player who falls in love with Kartika (Radhika Madan), a state-level swimmer. With Shiddat, Kaushal said, he realized that it wasn't easy to convincingly play star-crossed lovers on screen.