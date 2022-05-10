Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra returns to 'Citadel' sets days after welcoming daughter

Priyanka Chopra returns to 'Citadel' sets days after welcoming daughter

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 10, 2022, 05:59 pm 2 min read

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first kid in January

A couple of days after bringing her daughter home on Mother's Day, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is "back to work." The actor took to her Instagram to share a selfie from the sets of Citadel, her series for Amazon Studios. To note, the filming schedule for the series was wrapped up last December and Chopra Jonas had called it the "most intense year of shooting."

Context Why does this story matter?

Chopra Jonas and her husband, singer Nick Jonas had welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January.

But, since she was born prematurely , the baby was kept in the NICU for over 100 days. During this period, Chopra Jonas didn't share any update about her daughter.

On May 8, she posted the baby's first photo and on Tuesday, she resumed work.

Release Chopra getting ready for promotions?

In the selfie, Chopra Jonas was seen wearing a red dress as she posed alongside her name card. Considering the shooting is already over, it seems Chopra is now gearing up for promotional drive. Citadel will feature Chopra along with Eternals star Richard Madden. The release date hasn't been announced yet and makers have also kept details about the plot under wraps.

Information 'Citadel' to get local versions too

The spy action series is a multi-series franchise with local productions being made in India, Italy, Spain, and Mexico. Citadel also stars Roland Moller in addition to Chopra and Madden. Moller, a Danish actor, has done films like Papillon and Skyscraper. The Indian production of Citadel will be developed by directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the duo behind The Family Man franchise.

Projects Know more about the show, Chopra's upcoming project

Created by Patrick Moran and the Russo brothers, the series has been described as "action-packed spy series with a compelling emotional center." Madden plays Citadel agent Mason Kane, while Chopra Jonas's role isn't known yet. Meanwhile, Møller will be seen as Laszlo Milla, a lead operative of Citadel's rival intelligence agency. This aside, Chopra Jonas has Jee Le Zara, co-starring Katrina Kaif.