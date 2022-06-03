Entertainment

'Thor: Love and Thunder' to arrive day early in India

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 03, 2022, 07:51 pm 2 min read

'Thor: Love and Thunder' will now hit the screens in India on July 7.

In what comes as a piece of exciting news, Chris Hemsworth's highly-awaited movie Thor: Love and Thunder is set to debut a day earlier in India. Accordingly, the film will now hit the marquee on July 7 and not on the scheduled release of July 8. Marvel India shared the news on Friday, making it official. Here's more about the latest update.

Context Why does this story matter?

The latest installment of the superhero movie is quite exciting as it will have Oscars winning-actor Natalie Portman returning as Jane Foster after her last appearance in 2013.

And the film will also have director Taika Waititi reprising his role as Korg, a Kronan gladiator who befriended Thor in an earlier film.

So, the film's early release comes as a pleasant surprise.

Quote What does the announcement say?

"Get ready for the ultimate 'THORSDAY'! Marvel Studios' #ThorLoveAndThunder arrives in cinemas in India a day before, on the 7th of July," read the post shared by Marvel India on their Instagram space. Thor: Love and Thunder will see the return of Hemsworth as the God of Thunder, a role that he had played in three solo movies and four Avengers films.

Twitter Post Take a look at the announcement here

Get ready for the ultimate 'THORSDAY'! 🤩



Marvel Studios' #ThorLoveAndThunder ❤️+⚡ arrives in cinemas in India a day before, on the 7th of JULY.

Details Waititi, who helmed 'Thor: Ragnarok' has directed this installment, too

Thor: Love and Thunder will feature Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jaimie Alexander as Sif, and Russell Crowe as Zeus. As mentioned earlier, Waititi, besides playing a pivotal role, is also on board the film as its director. He had previously helmed Thor: Ragnarok, which hit the screens in 2017. In India, the film will release in English, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi.

Anticipation What could happen in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'?

It is expected that the film's story will be set after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019). Thor will try to find inner peace after what happened in Endgame. But he has to get back to action to stop Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) from eliminating all Gods. Valkyrie, Korg, and Jane Foster will be seen helping him in this mission.