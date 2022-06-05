Entertainment

SRK tests COVID-19 positive, Karan Johar's birthday party to blame?

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 05, 2022, 05:46 pm 3 min read

Shah Rukh Khan has tested positive for COVID-19.

It looks like COVID-19 has begun to rear its ugly head yet again. Just as theaters returned to their original glory and multiple projects went on floors, several actors have started testing positive for COVID-19 one after the other. And now, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has tested positive for the virus. The news came shortly after Katrina Kaif and Kartik Aaryan tested positive.

Information Khan is yet to confirm his COVID-19 diagnosis

SRK, who recently released a teaser for his upcoming film Jawan, is yet to officially confirm his COVID-19 diagnosis. Meanwhile, News18 reported Kaif contracted the virus recently and has completed her quarantine period. Notably, she had also tested positive during the second COVID-19 wave in April 2021. Back then, Kaif had updated her fans on Instagram but hasn't shared any such update this time.

Potential reason Was Karan Johar's birthday bash a super-spreader?

Bollywood Hungama's Saturday report suggested Karan Johar's recent birthday bash on May 25 could've been a COVID-19 hotspot, leaving 50-55 guests infected. Notably, it was attended by SRK, Salman Khan, Kaif, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, among several Bollywood A-listers. However, India Today quoted an insider as saying, "The reports of almost 50 guests present at the party testing positive is bizarre."

COVID-19 scare Aaryan tested positive on Saturday

Aaryan, who has recently been riding high on the phenomenal success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, tested positive on Saturday. He posted on social media, "Sab kuch itna positive chal raha tha, Covid se raha Nahi Gaya (Everything was going so well, so COVID-19 couldn't take it) [sic]." To recall, he had earlier contracted the virus in March 2021 as well.

Another case Aditya Roy Kapur tested positive too?

On Saturday itself, multiple reports claimed that Aditya Roy Kapur was also affected by the virus. A source told ETimes "A big event was scheduled for the film's (Om: The Battle Within) trailer launch, but with Aditya testing positive, it is likely to be rescheduled." Notably, the film's motion poster was also unveiled on Saturday. However, Kapur is yet to comment on his diagnosis.

Instructions BMC asks film studios to not organize parties

Since the beginning, Maharashtra has consistently been one of the worst-affected states during the pandemic and registered 1,357 cases on Saturday. Amid the recent spike in Bollywood, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has instructed all film studios in K-West Ward not to organize any events that could possibly increase the cases. Notably, Johar's birthday party also took place at one such venue—Yash Raj Studios.