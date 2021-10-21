NCB raids Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, Ananya Panday's residence

NCB now raids SRK's Mumbai house

Right after Aryan Khan's arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), when media portals had asked the agency if his father Shah Rukh Khan's house would be raided, they had said a clear no. But after Aryan's WhatsApp chats with an "upcoming actress" were produced as evidence by NCB yesterday, the sleuths conducted raids at Khan's house, Mannat, and also Ananya Panday's residence.

Information

NCB has also summoned Panday for an interrogation today

However, Sameer Wankhede, Zonal director of the agency reportedly clarified that the agency did not raid Mannat but was simply there to pick up some documents in connection to Aryan's legal case. Apart from this, the NCB has also summoned Panday for an interrogation today.

Details

This comes a day after court rejected Aryan's bail plea

This comes a day after a Special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Court rejected the bail plea of Aryan. In response, the star kid moved the Bombay High Court today, which has kept his bail plea hearing for October 26. Earlier today, King Khan also met with his son, who is lodged at the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai, for some minutes.

Information

SRK met Aryan in jail today, for the first time

This is the first time the Zero actor visited his son in prison. Donning a grey casual tee and a black face mask, the star was seen entering the jail in the morning today. Earlier the 23-year-old talked to his parents over a video call, in which he reportedly broke down while narrating the condition of the cell he was in.

Fact

'There is no possession, no evidence at all,' argued Maneshinde

Just after this meeting, the Bombay High Court hearing was held, where Aryan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde repeated, "This is a matter where there is no possession, no evidence at all." He then requested for a hearing "tomorrow or on Monday." Notably, Aryan's co-accused/fashion model Munmun Dhamecha's bail hearing was mentioned as well in the hearing today. That matter has been kept for October 26.

Reaction

SRK still silent, Bollywood stands by him nonetheless

It needs to be noted that there has been no official statement or any comment from Khan's side whatsoever. In fact, he is silent on social media as well. Meanwhile, almost the entire film fraternity has lent their support to the megastar. After the court rejected Aryan's bail yesterday, several commented how this was "unfair," and that they were "shocked" and "angry."