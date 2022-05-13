India

COVID-19: India logs 2,841 fresh cases, 9 more fatalities

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky May 13, 2022

India's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.74%.

India on Friday reported over 2,800 new COVID-19 cases, an increase of 14 cases from the previous day. The country's active caseload currently stands at 18,604, which accounts for 0.04% of the total cases recorded so far. In the past 24 hours, a total of 2,841 new cases and nine COVID-19-related fatalities were recorded. Meanwhile, the country's recovery rate stood at 98.74%.

Context Why does this story matter?

However, both active caseload and positivity rate recorded a decline on Friday.

India is currently experiencing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, with some experts predicting that a fourth wave of COVID-19 is imminent.

Notably, India recorded a sharp decline in infections from January end to April beginning.

Statistics 3,295 patients discharged

According to data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 4,31,16,600 COVID-19 cases until Friday morning, while the cumulative death count at 5,24,190. With 3,295 fresh discharges, the number of total recoveries in the country climbed to 4,25,73,460. On the other hand, the daily and weekly positivity rates were recorded at 0.58% and 0.69%, respectively.

States Delhi adds most new cases

Maharashtra—one of the worst-hit states so far—recorded 231 new cases and 208 more recoveries on Thursday. Karnataka added 157 new cases and 216 recoveries, while Tamil Nadu witnessed 42 new cases and 43 discharges. On the other hand, Delhi reported 1,032 new cases and 1,306 discharges. Meanwhile, Kerala recorded 419 new COVID-19 cases and 344 recoveries on Thursday.

Trend India's third wave peaked in January

Notably, India witnessed a massive spurt in coronavirus cases in December-end and at the beginning of January—dubbed India's third wave—due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. The third wave peaked on January 21, 2022, when 3.47 lakh single-day cases were recorded. However, this was lower compared to the second wave, when 4.14 lakh single-day infections were recorded at its peak on May 7, 2021.

Vaccination Over 190 crore vaccine doses administered

As of Friday morning, India had administered over 190.8 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 87.2 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while more than 100.7 crore people have received at least one dose. On Friday alone, India administered nearly two lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses till 10:30 am, including over 1.27 lakh second doses and more than 41,000 first doses, according to Co-WIN

Data Over 2.90 crore 'precautionary' doses administered

India has administered over 2.90 crore "precautionary" doses since January 10. On Friday, over 16,000 people in the age group of 18-59 years and over 15,000 people aged above 60 years were given the precautionary dose till 10:30 am.

Recent news Modi calls for reform in WHO at global COVID-19 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for reforms in the World Health Organization in order to build more resilient global health security architecture at the 2nd Global Virtual Summit on COVID-19 Hosted by the United States President Joe Biden, Modi said India calls for "stream-lining WHO's approval process for vaccines and therapeutics to keep supply chains stable and predictable."