COVID-19: India logs 2,827 fresh cases, 24 more fatalities

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky May 12, 2022, 12:02 pm 3 min read

India's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.74%.

India on Thursday reported over 2,800 new COVID-19 cases, a decline of 70 cases from the previous day. The country's active caseload currently stands at 19,067, which accounts for 0.04% of the total cases recorded so far. In the past 24 hours, a total of 2,827 new cases and 24 COVID-19-related fatalities were recorded. Meanwhile, the country's recovery rate stood at 98.74%.

Context Why does this story matter?

India is currently experiencing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, with some experts predicting that a fourth wave of COVID-19 is imminent.

Notably, India recorded a sharp decline in infections from January end to April beginning.

Statistics 3,230 patients recovered

According to data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 4,31,13,413 COVID-19 cases until Thursday morning, while the cumulative death count at 5,24,181. With 3,230 fresh discharges, the number of total recoveries in the country climbed to 4,25,70,165. On the other hand, the daily and weekly positivity rates were recorded at 0.60% and 0.72%, respectively.

States Delhi adds most new cases

Maharashtra—one of the worst-hit states so far—recorded 221 new cases and 211 more recoveries on Wednesday. Karnataka added 167 new cases and 150 recoveries, while Tamil Nadu witnessed 39 new cases and 41 discharges. On the other hand, Delhi reported 970 new cases and 1,238 discharges. Meanwhile, Kerala was yet to report its COVID-19 data for Wednesday till the time of filing this report.

Trend India's third wave peaked in January

Notably, India witnessed a massive spurt in coronavirus cases in December-end and at the beginning of January—dubbed India's third wave—due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. The third wave peaked on January 21, 2022, when 3.47 lakh single-day cases were recorded. However, this was lower compared to the second wave, when 4.14 lakh single-day infections were recorded at its peak on May 7, 2021.

Vaccination Over 190 crore vaccine doses administered

As of Thursday morning, India had administered over 190.7 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 87.1 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while more than 100.6 crore people have received at least one dose. On Thursday alone, India administered over 1.6 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses till 10:30 pm, including nearly one lakh second doses and more than 36,000 first doses, according to Co-WIN.

Data 2.88 crore 'precautionary' doses administered

India has administered over 2.88 crore "precautionary" doses since January 10. On Thursday, over 15,000 people in the age group of 18-59 years and over 13,000 people aged above 60 years were given the precautionary dose till 10:30 am.

Recent news Modi to participate in second global summit on COVID-19 today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will take part in the second global summit on COVID-19 hosted by the United States President Joe Biden. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the summit intends to galvanize new actions to address the challenges of the pandemic and build a stronger global health security architecture. Modi participated in the first global summit in September 2021.