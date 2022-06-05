Entertainment

Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' roaringly breaches Rs. 100 crore mark!

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 05, 2022, 04:52 pm 2 min read

'Vikram' has entered the Rs. 100 crore club in just two days after its release!

Megastar Kamal Haasan's Vikram is showing no signs of slowing down. In just two days after release, it whizzed past the coveted Rs. 100cr mark at the box office (worldwide). To recall, it minted a massive Rs. 58cr on its first day. The Tamil language action thriller also features South Indian stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil alongside Suriya in a special five-minute cameo.

Vikram marks Haasan's comeback to celluloid after four years. He had last acted in Vishwaroopam II (2018).

Vikram was released on a rather busy Friday since Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj and Adivi Sesh's Major also hit theaters the same day.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram is the first part of a trilogy and is being hailed for assembling the "Avengers" of South Cinema.

Accomplishment 'Vikram' has surpassed Vijay's 'Beast' in the US

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala posted about Vikram's astonishing box office run on Twitter. He tweeted, "#Vikram surpasses #Beast in #USA to become Pandemic era's No.1 #Kollywood Movie (sic)." It has also earned the same feat in Australia. Notably, Major is also doing good business in the US, according to Bala, and has crossed $700K on its second day.

Records 'Vikram' witnesses biggest non-holiday second day in Tamil Nadu

Ever since the Haasan starrer opened to rave reviews, it has been holding its ground extraordinarily well. Reportedly, the film only dropped less than 10% on its second day, reportedly a rare accomplishment for a South Indian film. It has also clinched the record of being the biggest non-holiday second day in Tamil Nadu with Rs. 19 crore (approx), surpassing Bigil (Rs. 17.4 crore).

Developments 'Vikram' has already booked its OTT platform

Once its thunderous theatrical run is over, "Ulaga Nayagan" Haasan's film will reportedly begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Reportedly, the multi-starrer's satellite and OTT rights were sold for a colossal Rs. 200cr even before it hit the silver screen. Vikram is expected to stream from July's second week in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil. Hotstar is already home to his Vishwaroopam and Vishwaroopam II.