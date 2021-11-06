'Tip Tip' review: As a standalone track/video, this one clicks

Listened to 'Tip Tip' from 'Sooryavanshi' yet?

So the makers of Sooryavanshi have finally dropped the recreated version of Tip Tip Barsa Pani, the iconic number from Mohra (1994). While the original starred Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon, this one features Kumar and Katrina Kaif. Tanishk Bagchi, Bollywood's go-to guy for remakes, has been given the duty this time too, and he does a decent job. Here's our review.

The song

Retaining voices of original singers was a smart move

Retaining the original voices of Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik was a smart move. It felt so nice to hear Yagnik after a long time, even if it's a remade song. The track, lasting 2:51 minutes, lacks the long introductory tune of the original and jumps straight to her voice. The touch of dholak and tabla by Raju Sardar sounds too good and seductive.

Video

Chemistry between the lead actors scorches the screen

As far as the video is concerned, the chemistry between the leads is sizzling. Kumar and Kaif are coming together after almost a decade, but their bonding is still the same on celluloid. It has matured, if anything. Kaif, in a metallic silver sari, scorches the screen, while Kumar in a black attire is dapper, as always. His sleek hair-cut adds to his look.

Twitter Post

Listen to the song here

Comparison

The original's premise was different from this one's

Now since this is a recreated version of an enigmatic song, there will be comparisons. And we will do it too. Firstly the premise of this song is different from the original. Here, Kaif and Kumar look like married, and the latter is already impressed, but the original one had Tandon trying to woo her inspector Amar Saxena. This prime dissimilarity matters a lot.

Conclusion

The difference in setting and choreography could be understood too

And then, the setting and choreography. While the first one was done in an under construction building, this has been done in the fancy setting of a fair ground. Farah Khan is this track's choreographer, while celebrated legend Saroj Khan directed dance moves for the Tandon's one. But as a standalone track/video, this one clicks. Verdict: Song gets 3, while video grabs 3.5 stars.