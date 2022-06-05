Entertainment

Kim Kardashian opens up on Met Gala weight loss criticism

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 05, 2022, 02:48 pm 2 min read

Kim Kardashian shuts down criticisms over Met Gala transformation. (Photo credit: Instagram/@kimkardashian)

Popular television personality Kim Kardashian made headlines at the 2022 Met Gala. She donned actor-singer Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress, which she famously wore when she sang Happy Birthday to President John F Kennedy in 1962. She reportedly lost 16 pounds (roughly 7.25kg) to fit into the dress and faced a lot of criticism for the transformation. Here's what Kardashian had to say in response.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kardashian wore Monroe's $13,000 dress for the 2022 Met Gala.

She received backlash from body positivity advocates over her 21-day weight loss and was also indirectly called out by actor Lili Reinhart (Riverdale).

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Kardashian had limited time to wear the dress and any form of alteration to the dress or usage of body makeup was also strictly prohibited.

Statement Kardashian compared transformation to Christian Bale, Renée Zellweger

Addressing the weight loss criticism, Kardashian told The New York Times, "To me, it was like, 'OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable.' Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. It's all the same to me." "I wasn't saying, 'Hey everyone, why don't you go lose this weight in a short period of time?'" she added.

Information 'I didn't do anything unhealthy,' Kardashian clarified

Kardashian also revealed that she was on a strict diet for three weeks, went on a run twice a day, and wore a sauna suit to boost her weight loss. "I didn't do anything unhealthy," she explained and added that she "just simply couldn't have gone, which wouldn't have mattered. It was just important for me to reach that goal."

Details Kardashian's personal trainer speaks up

Besides Kardashian's response to the criticism, her personal fitness trainer Don Brooks also clarified that she hadn't resorted to anything unhealthy in order to lose weight fast. "She's been on a real balanced diet, and at times she wouldn't eat as much, but then the second thing was she went to the gym and put the work in," Brooks told TMZ in an interview.