Kartik Aaryan, who recently recovered from COVID-19, remains a busy man. The actor has multiple projects in the pipeline, and might soon play a cricketer on the big screen. Reports suggest that the Pyaar ka Punchnama actor is in talks to do a sports film, to be directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Karan Johar. He's however yet to sign the dotted line.

Source 'A fictional tale loaded with emotions and feel-good elements'

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla that Sharma and Aaryan have been meeting constantly to work out the details of the project. "It's set against the backdrop of cricket and Kartik will be seen portraying the role of a cricketer in this film. It's not a biopic, but a fictional tale loaded with emotions and feel-good elements," the source added.

Details The film might go on floors by year-end

According to the source, the makers are planning to take the film on floors by the end of this year. "The makers are in talks with a top A-list actress to come on board as the female lead and even the actress has shown keen interest in the script," the source divulged. The actor will reportedly start training after he signs the project.

Details Aaryan recently recovered from COVID-19 after '14 din ka vanvas'

Upcoming projects For now, the 30-year-old has many projects in the pipeline