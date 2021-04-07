Ram Gopal Varma, who is known for his edgy movies, recently said that a movie on the life of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput might be on the cards. In an interview with TOI, when asked if he plans to explore the controversial demise, which is also related to a drug nexus, he said, "I think I might even take it up."

SSR Case To note: RGV had also shown support to Rhea Chakraborty

To recall, RGV had extended support to SSR's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, who was at the center of a rather public media trial, after being accused of abetting his alleged suicide. Slamming it, he had said, "Rhea Chakraborty is being hunted like a witch." In this light, the filmmaker, who often stirs up social media storms, said, "I think social media has become a circus."

Details A film on Arnab Goswami? Quite possible for RGV

The Satya director also expressed his desire to helm a film on journalist Arnab Goswami. "After studying him I mulled on whether the tagline should be The News Pimp or The News Prostitute," he had tweeted in August last year. In an interview this year, RGV said, "For me Arnab is an example of what the future of the news media is going to be."

Movie His next, 'D-Company,' release was recently halted due to COVID-19

The 59-year-old, who was missing in action from Bollywood for quite sometime, was awaiting the release of his latest venture D-Company, which was halted due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. In a detailed chat, he said, "Apart from D-Company...I have another martial arts film and I am working on another one called Demons that will also release in the next few months."

Hashtags on Twitter reigniting the mysterious death case of SSR