Govinda has become the latest Bollywood celebrity to test positive for COVID-19. His wife, who herself recovered recently from the disease, informed about the actor's diagnosis. According to an official statement, he has mild symptoms and is under home quarantine. The "second wave" of the novel coronavirus is hitting Bollywood hard. Earlier in the day, actor Akshay Kumar also informed that he has tested positive.

Statement Wife Sunita informs that Govinda is doing fine

Sharing an update about the Hero No. 1 actor's health, Govinda's wife Sunita said that he was doing fine and that the family is in touch with a doctor "who is guiding us and keeping an eye on his symptoms." She also said, "After him testing positive, we all got ourselves tested and everybody at home has tested negative, including the staff (sic)."

Details 'He seeks blessings and wishes of his fans and friends'

Meanwhile, the actor's spokesperson also gave a health update saying, "Despite utmost precautions, unfortunately Mr. Govinda Ahuja has tested positive for COVID-19. He has mild symptoms and is in home quarantine." His wife Sunita has requested everyone who came in contact with the actor to get tested, said the spokesperson, adding, "He seeks blessings and wishes of his fans and friends from India and abroad."

Information Bollywood badly hit by COVID-19 'second wave'

Even though film productions resumed a long time back with necessary precautions, a sudden spike in cases from the entertainment industry is being observed. In the last few days, many personalities like Alia Bhatt, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, and several others contracted the highly contagious virus. Bhansali, Kapoor, and Chaturvedi have now fully recovered.

