Everything we know about Rajkummar Rao's 'HIT: The First Case'

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 24, 2022, 12:16 pm 2 min read

'HIT: The First Case' will release in theaters on July 15. (Photo credit: Twitter/@RajkummarRao)

The trailer of Rajkummar Rao starrer HIT: The First Case was dropped on Thursday (June 23). The film is a remake of the superhit 2020 Telugu film of the same name. Sailesh Kolanu, who directed the original, will be helming the Hindi version as well. Originally scheduled for a May 20 release, it will now be hitting the theaters on July 15.

Context Why does this story matter?

This is the maiden collaboration between Rao and Dangal fame Sanya Malhotra.

Rao has previously been applauded for playing a man in the uniform, such as in successful films like Talaash and Badhaai Do.

The original Telugu film had an impressive run so it will be interesting to see if the remake, too, can get the box office cash registers ringing again.

Trailer Trailer serves up an intensely gripping story

In the 2:34-second-long trailer, we see, yet again, why Rao is a master of his craft. He gets into the skin of the character with most of the trailer's attention on him and his troubled psyche. The intense, gripping clip lays the groundwork for an edge-of-the-seat thriller. While there are some breezy moments between Rao and Malhotra, an ominous sense of foreboding looms large.

Story Original film dealt with PTSD

The Telugu original followed the life of a cop (Vishwak Sen), torn between locking horns with his powerful inner demons while also combing the city for a missing woman's whereabouts. Issues such as panic attacks and post-traumatic stress disorder were given focal attention in the movie. Speaking about the synopsis, Rao had earlier said, "It's an engaging story, relevant in today's environment."

Cast and crew Original film's creatives have returned for Hindi version

In addition to the lead couple, Dalip Tahil, Milind Gunaji, Shilpa Shukla, Jatin Goswami, and Sanjay Narvekar will also be seen in the T-Series-backed film. S Manikandan, who spearheaded the cinematography of the original film, is associated with the Hindi remake as well. The music score is by Joel Crasto, who is known for his work in Ek Tha Tiger and Kick, among others.