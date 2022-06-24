Entertainment

BTS's Jungkook, Charlie Puth drop new song 'Left and Right'!

BTS's Jungkook, Charlie Puth drop new song 'Left and Right'!

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 24, 2022, 10:30 am 3 min read

'Left and Right' by Charlie Puth and BTS' Jungkook is out! (Photo credit: Twitter/@charlieputh)

After the famous K-pop band BTS announced that they will be taking some time to focus more on solo projects, BTS member Jungkook gave us something to look forward to. The K-pop artist collaborated with American singer and songwriter Charlie Puth on a new song Left and Right which was released on Friday. It's everything we could have asked for! Here's a song breakdown.

Song 'Left and Right' is about lost love

The 2:35-minute-long song is pure melody! Puth and Jungkook sing about their lovers and reminisce over the memories that follow them everywhere. For a song that is about a lover who is lost, Left and Right talks fondly about the memories and the pain of moving on. The catchy lyrics are set to an upbeat tune that has a rather playful mood.

Observations 'Left and Right' went viral within minutes of release

After a brief but anticipating wait, the song was finally released on various platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and more. Within minutes, the song trended across all social media channels as fans and followers rushed to listen to the full song. Puth took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "500k on Spotify y'all are insane ♥️ it's been 20 min lol (sic)."

Teaser Puth shared teaser day before release

On Thursday, Puth released a teaser of the song Left and Right on his social media and it was loved by the ARMY (BTS fans) and the American singer's fans as well. Announcing the song Puth wrote, "Left and Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS) out this Friday 12am ET/ 1pm KST. The official music video drops the same day (sic)."

Twitter Post Watch the teaser here

Left and Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS) out this Friday 12am ET/ 1pm KST. The official music video drops the same day. pic.twitter.com/AVLLfxPxKk — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) June 23, 2022

Information Jungkook first from BTS to work on solo projects

Following the announcement that was made by BTS on their ninth anniversary, Jungkook was the first to kickstart his solo music journey with a dream collaboration with Puth. The collaboration was first teased by Puth on June 9 who promised to release the song if they got 5,00,000 pre-saves, which was no Herculean task considering that they both have a massive fan following.

Details Details about Puth's upcoming album, Jungkook's collab, BTS's plans

Left and Right might be a part of Puth's upcoming third studio album that is titled, Charlie. It is scheduled to release later this year. Interestingly, Left and Right is Jungkook's first solo music collaboration outside his band BTS. As for the other band members, they will be exploring their boundaries and defining their solo careers as well.