Entertainment

Hollywood, Bollywood titles to add to your weekend OTT watchlist

Hollywood, Bollywood titles to add to your weekend OTT watchlist

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 24, 2022, 04:10 am 2 min read

Take a look at the latest Hollywood and Bollywood offerings you can watch this weekend.

The weekend is almost here, so it's time to visit the latest offerings on OTT platforms. This week, streaming services have a variety of new releases across all genres. From Ajay Devgn's Runway 34 to Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, take a look at all the new Bollywood and Hollywood films that you can add to your watchlist for this weekend.

#1 'Runway 34'

Ajay Devgn-directed Bollywood thriller Runway 34 will be available for Amazon Prime Video's regular subscribers from Friday. The OTT giant had earlier offered the film on a rental basis. Released on April 29, the film had a lukewarm response from fans and critics. It has Devgn playing the lead role alongside stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in supporting roles.

#2 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrived on Disney+ Hotstar on Wednesday. Featuring Benedict Cumberbatch in the titular role, the Sam Raimi-directed superhero flick debuted digitally more than a month after its successful theatrical premiere. Apart from English, the sequel to Doctor Strange is available on the platform in several regional languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

#3 'Forensic'

Bollywood film Forensic featuring Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte in the lead role will be available on ZEE5 from Friday. The investigative drama has ditched theatrical release and is directly premiering on the OTT platform. A remake of the Malayalam film of the same name, Vishal Furia has directed the movie. Prachi Desai, Vindu Dara Singh, and Rohit Roy play supporting roles.

#4 'Man Vs Bee'

Rowan Atkinson's comedy-drama Man Vs Bee will be available on Netflix from Friday. The series will have nine episodes, with a run-time of 10-20 minutes per episode. Man Vs Bee has been created by Atkinson and his frequent collaborator Will Davies. The show will revolve around Trevor (Atkinson) who has to battle it out with a bee in a house.