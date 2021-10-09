Disney+ Hotstar grew the most in Q3 2021 in India

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Oct 09, 2021, 02:52 pm

Know which streamer has performed the best this last quarter

Recent times have seen streaming services battling to gain viewers' attention by buying rights to major movies in the absence of fully-functioning cinema halls (blame COVID-19). Add to this, the influx of original shows, and people are enjoying high-quality content at their homes like never before. Let's see which OTT platform was able to benefit from this craze the most in 2021's third quarter.

Data

Disney+ Hotstar grew by 2% from the previous quarter

As per data studied by streaming service guide platform JustWatch, it was Disney+ Hotstar that paved the way for the streamers this quarter. Interestingly, it grew to have 25% of the market share, showing a 2% compared to the second quarter. It has been the third consecutive quarter in a row that this streaming giant has shown the most growth in India.

Statistics

Disney+ Hotstar is the only streamer to record month-over-month growth

The market data suggests Disney+ Hotstar, which recently premiered Hindi movies like Shiddat and Bhoot Police, is the only streamer to also record month-over-month growth. Since January, the platform has grown by a big margin of 5% (from 20% to the present 25%). However, it must be noted that Disney+ Hotstar's market share decreased by 1% since last month.

Runners up

Amazon Prime Video is closely following with 19% market share

Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video came in second this quarter with a hold over 19% of the total streaming market share. It is closely followed by Netflix with a 17% share. The research shows the outstanding growth of Disney+ Hotstar affected Netflix's share significantly, given the latter's market share decreased by 2% since the second quarter. Lack of blockbuster hits might also be a reason.

Information

Other streamers don't come anywhere near the big three

To give you an idea, in the last quarter (till September), Netflix released famed movies/shows/docu-series like Ankahi Kahaniya, Crime Stories: India Detectives, Kota Factory 2, Sex Education 3, and Lucifer's sixth and final season, to name a few. Yet, it seems other platforms have impacted Netflix's share. However, other streamers (ZEE5 at 9% and Voot at 6%) don't come anywhere near the big three.