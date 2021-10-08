Tata Sons acquires Air India for Rs. 18,000 crore

Tata Group has won the bid for Air India.

Tata Sons has won the bid to acquire national carrier Air India after placing a winning bid of Rs. 18,000 crore, reports said today. This marks the privatization of the debt-laden airline after decades of government control. It was earlier reported that the conglomerate had won the bid but the government denied that, saying nothing had been finalized. Here are more details.

Tata Group and SpiceJet chairman Ajay Singh had bid for the state-run airline a few weeks ago. Tata winning the bid marks the return of Air India to that company after 67 years. The Tata Group had founded the airline in October 1932, naming it Tata Airlines. The Indian government had nationalized it in 1953.