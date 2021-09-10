'Bhoot Police' is fun and sometimes it's all that matters

The much-anticipated horror-comedy Bhoot Police dropped on Disney+ Hotstar today, seven days before its previously scheduled premiere. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam, the Pavan Kirpalani directorial is more comedy than horror, but nonetheless sober. The over two-hour-long movie is childish and dull at times, but deserves a one-time watch for sure. Here's our spoiler-free review.

Positioning

'To believe in the unseen is a triumph and blessing'

When the trailer shows you there are two ghostbusters--one believes in ghosts and the other doesn't--you wonder what path the makers are going to take. Kirpalani clarifies it pretty early, in the opening quote: "To believe in the unseen is a triumph and a blessing." But then he subverts and establishes the opposite notion (that ghosts aren't real) until the final conflict.

Roles

Yami Gautam gets a role with enough meat after long

Now coming to the leads, Khan (Vibhooti) is responsible for making the ridiculous likable in this movie and he mostly succeeds. His homage to Laal Kaptaan is notable. Fernandez as sassy estate owner Kanika is fun to watch, but lacks depth. Despite trying in earnest, Kapoor (Chiraunji) falls short. Gautam (Maya) gets a meaty role after playing the dead lover for a long time.

Information

The plot of the movie is simple, breezy

Maya hires Vibhooti-Chiraunji to drive away Kichkandi, a witch who has re-emerged in her hamlet after 27 years. Maya's sister Kanika doesn't believe in ghosts (or ghostbusters) and wants to permanently move to London. The plot shows if the ghosthunting brothers manage to catch Kichkandi.

Misused

Dear makers, why did you waste so many talents though?

What was Rajpal Yadav doing here? Although his performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa is the stuff of horror-comedy legends, his one-scene appearance here feels majorly wasted. Another comedy genre veteran, Jaaved Jaaferi, is given a one-dimensional illogical role. Alas, the list isn't over yet. Upon seeing Jamie Lever in the crowd, I was expecting her to do something more than just react.

Verdict

'Bhoot Police' is no 'Stree' but enjoyable nonetheless

Bringing the age-old horror movie logic that the ghost is actually good, when you sit to analyze Bhoot Police, your head will hurt. Hence, analyzing is not the answer. Even with numerous loopholes, the movie makes you laugh senseless. The final twist is apparent from miles away but again, who cares. It's no Stree but you will still enjoy it thoroughly. Verdict: 3/5 stars.