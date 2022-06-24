Entertainment

Luxury cars to handbags, these are Alia Bhatt's prized possessions

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 24, 2022, 02:10 am

Alia Bhatt's net worth and her prized possessions.

A lot has changed for Alia Bhatt since her debut in Student Of The Year. She has delivered hit films like Gully Boy, Highway, and her most recent blockbuster film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Her career has been a documentation of her growth as an actor. With an estimated net worth of approximately Rs. 74cr, we take a look at some of her most prized possessions.

#1 Bhatt's garage has some of the classiest cars and SUVs

The actor owns a Range Rover Evoque which cost around Rs. 80L, along with being the proud owner of a Range Rover Vogue which cost Rs. 1.88cr approximately. In addition to this, her garage also has other beasts like the BMW 7 Series worth Rs. 1.42cr. She also reportedly owns an Audi Q5 and an Audi A6 which cost about Rs. 60L.

#2 Dreamy home in Mumbai to a luxurious abode in London

Bhatt owns a swanky abode in Mumbai which was designed by Richa Bahl, a well-known interior designer. The house reportedly cost her Rs. 10cr. She also reportedly owns a property in London's Covent Garden which cost her around Rs. 25cr to Rs. 31cr. Last year, she shifted to the same building as her husband Ranbir Kapoor and this apartment reportedly cost Rs. 32cr!

#3 She owns ultra luxurious handbags

Bhatt is also known for her great sense of style which reflects in her lavish and tasteful choice of accessories as well. She reportedly owns the iconic Hermès Kelly handbag worth Rs. 5L approximately. Her first handbag was a Louis Vuitton when she was a teenager and now she owns luxurious bags from ultra-luxurious brands like Hermès Kelly, Balenciaga, Gucci, and more.

#4 Her expensive Zuhair Murad dress

Being the stylish chic actor she is, Bhatt wore a gorgeous glittering black and silver gown with a plunging neckline for an award ceremony which was designed by one of the leading fashion designers Zuhair Murad. The designer couture dress she wore reportedly cost Rs. 23L. For the event, Bhatt completed her look with a pair of diamond earrings.

#5 Vanity van designed by Gauri Khan

Bhatt also owns a luxurious vanity van which was designed by Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, who is considered to be one of the best and most expensive interior designers in India. Khan gave Bhatt's vanity van a trendy and artistic appeal which makes it look top-notch. It is said to be one of the most expensive vanities in the Bollywood industry.