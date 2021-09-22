Audi e-tron GT launched in India at Rs. 1.8 crore

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 22, 2021, 01:01 pm

Audi launches e-tron GT coupe in India

German automaker Audi has launched its e-tron GT 4-door coupe in India at a starting price of Rs. 1.8 crore. It is available in two versions, namely, e-tron GT quattro and RS e-tron GT. As for the highlights, the premium four-wheeler has an imposing design and a tech-loaded luxurious cabin. It promises a range of up to 500km per charge.

Exteriors

The car is available in nine color options

The Audi e-tron GT flaunts the brand's signature e-tron panel, Matrix LED headlights, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 19-inch wheels (21-inch alloys with aero blades are also offered). A raked windscreen and a full-width LED taillamp with an arrowhead-shaped lighting signature grace the rear end. It is available in nine shades including, Ibis White, Kemora Gray, Mythos Black, Suzuka Gray, Daytona Gray, and Tango Red.

Interiors

The vehicle gets a flat-bottom steering wheel and five seats

The Audi e-tron GT has a luxurious 5-seater cabin with an Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS), sporty front seats, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. The car packs a 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment console. The latter offers support for a Wi-Fi hotspot, Audi Connect services, and natural voice commands. Multiple airbags and parking cameras ensure the safety of the passengers.

Performance

It can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.3 seconds

Audi e-tron GT gets two electric motors, an 85kWh Lithium-ion battery pack with support for fast charging, a 2-speed transmission, and an all-wheel-drive system. The GT quattro makes 469hp/630Nm while the RS e-tron GT churns out 590hp/830Nm. The former hits a top-speed of 245km/h and accelerates from 0-100km/h in 4.1 seconds, while the RS sprints in 3.3 seconds and has a top-speed of 250km/h.

Information

Audi e-tron GT: Pricing

Audi e-tron GT arrives in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). It carries a price-tag of Rs. 1.8 crore for the GT quattro model and Rs. 2.05 crore for the RS e-tron GT variant (both prices, ex-showroom).