Audi e-tron GT launched in India at Rs. 1.8 crore
German automaker Audi has launched its e-tron GT 4-door coupe in India at a starting price of Rs. 1.8 crore. It is available in two versions, namely, e-tron GT quattro and RS e-tron GT. As for the highlights, the premium four-wheeler has an imposing design and a tech-loaded luxurious cabin. It promises a range of up to 500km per charge.
The car is available in nine color options
The Audi e-tron GT flaunts the brand's signature e-tron panel, Matrix LED headlights, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 19-inch wheels (21-inch alloys with aero blades are also offered). A raked windscreen and a full-width LED taillamp with an arrowhead-shaped lighting signature grace the rear end. It is available in nine shades including, Ibis White, Kemora Gray, Mythos Black, Suzuka Gray, Daytona Gray, and Tango Red.
The vehicle gets a flat-bottom steering wheel and five seats
The Audi e-tron GT has a luxurious 5-seater cabin with an Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS), sporty front seats, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. The car packs a 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment console. The latter offers support for a Wi-Fi hotspot, Audi Connect services, and natural voice commands. Multiple airbags and parking cameras ensure the safety of the passengers.
It can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.3 seconds
Audi e-tron GT gets two electric motors, an 85kWh Lithium-ion battery pack with support for fast charging, a 2-speed transmission, and an all-wheel-drive system. The GT quattro makes 469hp/630Nm while the RS e-tron GT churns out 590hp/830Nm. The former hits a top-speed of 245km/h and accelerates from 0-100km/h in 4.1 seconds, while the RS sprints in 3.3 seconds and has a top-speed of 250km/h.
Audi e-tron GT: Pricing
Audi e-tron GT arrives in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). It carries a price-tag of Rs. 1.8 crore for the GT quattro model and Rs. 2.05 crore for the RS e-tron GT variant (both prices, ex-showroom).