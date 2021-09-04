Bookings for the Mahindra XUV700 to commence in India soon

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 04, 2021, 04:16 pm

Mahindra will soon accept bookings for XUV700 in India

Mahindra has announced that the bookings for the XUV700 model will start in India soon. To recall, it was unveiled in four trim levels last month. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a head-turning look and an upmarket cabin with loads of equipment. It is available with a choice of petrol as well as diesel engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car flaunts C-shaped headlights and dual-tone wheels

Mahindra XUV700 has a sculpted hood, a grille with vertical slats, C-shaped LED headlights with integrated LED DRLs, fog lamps, and silvered skid plates. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out pillars, ORVMs, and dual-tone alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, a spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, and bumper-mounted reflectors grace the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

Two engine choices are available

Mahindra XUV700 runs on a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol engine that makes 197hp/380Nm and a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel mill offered in three tunes: 182hp/420Nm, 182hp/450Nm, and 153hp/360Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

It gets seven airbags and two 10.25-inch HD screens

Mahindra XUV700 has a cabin, featuring dual-zone climate control, front seats with memory function, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. It packs two 10.25-inch HD screens for the instrument console and infotainment system. The latter supports AdrenoX technology. For the passengers' safety, seven airbags, a speed alert system, driver drowsiness detection, an electronic parking brake, and a 360-degree-view camera are available.

Information

Mahindra XUV700: Pricing

In India, the Mahindra XUV700 starts at Rs. 11.99 lakh for the base-end MX model and goes up to Rs. 14.99 lakh for the top-end AX5 trim (ex-showroom, New Delhi).