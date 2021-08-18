2021 Honda Amaze launched in India at Rs. 6.3 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 18, 2021, 12:41 pm

Honda launches facelifted Amaze sedan in India

Japanese automaker Honda has launched its facelifted Amaze sedan in India. It starts at Rs. 6.32 lakh and is offered in three trim levels: E, S, and VX. As for the highlights, the car sports cosmetic changes both inside and out along with some new features. It is available with a choice of petrol as well as diesel engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car flaunts C-shaped taillights and 15-inch wheels

The updated Honda Amaze has a sloping roofline, a sleek grille with horizontal chrome strips, revised fog lamp housing on the bumper, and LED projector headlights with integrated LED DRLs. It is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, chromed door handles, and 15-inch diamond-cut dual-tone alloy wheels. C-shaped LED taillights and a bumper with reflectors are available on the rear end.

Information

It is offered with two engine choices

The Honda Amaze is available with a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 90hp/110Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel mill offered in two tunes: 100hp/200Nm and 80hp/160Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual and a CVT gearbox.

Interiors

A 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system is also available

Honda Amaze has a 5-seater black and beige cabin, featuring silver accents on the dashboard and steering wheel, an air filter, front map lamps, beige seat fabric, and chrome-finished AC vent knobs. It houses a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Multiple airbags, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information

2021 Honda Amaze: Pricing and availability

In India, the petrol-powered 2021 Honda Amaze starts at Rs. 6.32 lakh and goes up to Rs. 9.05 lakh. The diesel-guzzling variants fall in the Rs. 8.66-11.15 lakh price-bracket (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).