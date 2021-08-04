Maruti Suzuki WagonR Xtra Edition hatchback launched in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 04, 2021, 04:52 pm

Maruti Suzuki launches its WagonR Xtra Edition car in India

Maruti Suzuki has launched a special version of its WagonR hatchback in India, called the Xtra Edition. It is based on the VXi variant, which starts at Rs. 5.13 lakh. As for the highlights, the vehicle sports several cosmetic updates and offers many accessories. It is up for grabs with a choice of two petrol engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has a chromed grille and wheel arch cladding

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR Xtra Edition has a chrome garnished grille, a sculpted bonnet, bumper protectors, and large headlights. It is flanked by power-adjustable ORVMs, side skirts, bodyside moldings, wheel arch cladding, and 14-inch wheels. Chrome garnishing on the trunk gate and number plate, vertically positioned taillights, as well as a window wiper are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It is available with two engine choices

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Xtra Edition is offered with a BS6-compliant 68hp, 1.0-liter petrol engine and an 83hp, 1.2-liter petrol mill. Transmission duties on the hatchback are taken care of by a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

Five seats and a 2-DIN infotainment console are offered

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Xtra Edition has a 5-seater cabin with split-folding rear seats, remote locking, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, an air inflator, trunk organizer, and a 2-DIN infotainment console, among other features. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, ABS with EBD, multiple airbags, a speed alert system, rear parking sensors, and a seatbelt reminder facility are available.

Information

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Xtra Edition: Pricing

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Xtra Edition carries a premium of Rs. 23,000 over the VXi variant of the car which falls in Rs. 5.13-6.06 lakh price-bracket. Meanwhile, the standard model starts at Rs. 4.81 lakh and goes up to Rs. 6.33 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).