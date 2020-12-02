-
02 Dec 2020
Great discounts on Maruti Suzuki cars in India this December
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Auto
-
In an attempt to boost sales this month, Maruti Suzuki dealerships in India are offering great deals on popular models such as the S-Presso, Celerio, Ciaz, and S-Cross.
These offers are valid till the end of December and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, corporate benefits, as well as exchange bonuses.
Here are more details.
-
-
Car #1
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Price begins at Rs. 3.70 lakh
-
The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is available with offers worth Rs. 50,000, including a cash discount of Rs. 25,000.
The mini-SUV has a boxy design, featuring a chrome-finished grille, adjustable headlamps, and designer wheels. Inside, there is a 5-seater cabin with a touchscreen infotainment panel and two airbags.
It is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter K-Series petrol engine that generates 67hp/90Nm.
-
Car #2
Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Price starts at Rs. 4.41 lakh
-
Maruti Suzuki Celerio is up for grabs with benefits worth Rs. 50,000, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000.
The hatchback gets a sleek grille, a rear window wiper, 14-inch wheels, and projector headlamps. It has a 5-seater cabin with a semi-digital instrument cluster and dual front airbags.
The car draws power from a BS6-compliant 998cc petrol engine that delivers 68hp/90Nm.
-
Car #3
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Costs upwards of Rs. 8.31 lakh
-
Discounts of up to Rs. 51,000 can be availed on all the variants of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.
The sedan has a sloping roofline, a cascading grille, blacked-out alloy wheels, and sleek projector headlamps. The cabin offers a SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment console, automatic climate control, and space for 5 passengers.
Under the hood, there is a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter Smart Hybrid petrol engine that makes 103hp/138Nm.
-
Car #4
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: Price starts at Rs. 8.39 lakh
-
Like the Ciaz, the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is also available with discounts of up to Rs. 51,000.
The SUV comes with a chrome-finished vertical slat grille, a wide air dam, projector headlights, and eye-catching alloy wheels. It has five seats, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and twin airbags for safety.
It draws power from a 1.5-liter petrol engine that churns out 103hp/138Nm.