In an attempt to boost sales this month, Maruti Suzuki dealerships in India are offering great deals on popular models such as the S-Presso, Celerio, Ciaz, and S-Cross. These offers are valid till the end of December and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, corporate benefits, as well as exchange bonuses. Here are more details.

Car #1 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Price begins at Rs. 3.70 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is available with offers worth Rs. 50,000, including a cash discount of Rs. 25,000. The mini-SUV has a boxy design, featuring a chrome-finished grille, adjustable headlamps, and designer wheels. Inside, there is a 5-seater cabin with a touchscreen infotainment panel and two airbags. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter K-Series petrol engine that generates 67hp/90Nm.

Car #2 Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Price starts at Rs. 4.41 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Celerio is up for grabs with benefits worth Rs. 50,000, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. The hatchback gets a sleek grille, a rear window wiper, 14-inch wheels, and projector headlamps. It has a 5-seater cabin with a semi-digital instrument cluster and dual front airbags. The car draws power from a BS6-compliant 998cc petrol engine that delivers 68hp/90Nm.

Car #3 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Costs upwards of Rs. 8.31 lakh

Discounts of up to Rs. 51,000 can be availed on all the variants of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. The sedan has a sloping roofline, a cascading grille, blacked-out alloy wheels, and sleek projector headlamps. The cabin offers a SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment console, automatic climate control, and space for 5 passengers. Under the hood, there is a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter Smart Hybrid petrol engine that makes 103hp/138Nm.

Car #4 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: Price starts at Rs. 8.39 lakh