Renault India begins exports of KIGER compact SUV to Nepal

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jul 17, 2021, 07:39 pm

Renault KIGER compact SUV exports to Nepal have commenced

Renault India has started exporting its KIGER compact SUV to Nepal. The first batch of 122 cars will reach the company's 15 showrooms across the neighboring country. The four-wheeler will also be exported to other SAARC nations soon. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a head-turning look and is offered with a choice of two petrol engines. Here's our roundup

Exteriors

The vehicle has a chromed grille and C-shaped taillights

The Renault KIGER has a muscular hood, a chromed grille, a wide air dam, and sleek LED headlights with DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, C-shaped LED taillights, and a silvered skid plate are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

Two engine choices are available

The Renault KIGER is offered with a 1.0-liter petrol engine that makes 71hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 98.3hp/160Nm. Transmission duties on the car are handled by a 5-speed manual, an AMT, and a CVT gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle offers five seats and an 8.0-inch infotainment system

The Renault KIGER has a spacious 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, auto climate control, rear parking sensors, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional power steering wheel. It packs an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, engine immobilizer, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera.

Information

Renault KIGER: Pricing

In India, the Renault KIGER starts at Rs. 5.64 lakh for the base-end RXE model and goes up to Rs. 10.08 lakh for the range-topping RXZ Turbo CVT DT trim (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).