Last updated on Nov 30, 2020, 09:07 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch its next-generation Celerio hatchback in India in 2021.
In the latest development, a test mule of the car has been found testing again, revealing new details. As per the pictures, it will have a single-slat grille, a roof-mounted antenna, a halogen lighting setup, and a wide air vent.
The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio will get a single-slat grille, a wide air dam, a muscular bonnet, and halogen headlights.
The hatchback will be flanked by B-pillars, fender-mounted turn indicators, and black alloy wheels.
The rear section will have a high-mounted stop lamp, bumper-mounted number plate recess, a wiper, as well as halogen taillights.
The 2021 Celerio will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 67hp and 90Nm of peak torque. The motor will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or an automatic unit.
The 2021 Celerio will have a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, rectangular AC vents on the center console, circular AC vents on the sides, cup holders, and a 3-spoke steering wheel.
The hatchback will house an analog speedometer with a digital multi-information display (MID) and a SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment console.
All standard safety features, including multiple airbags and parking sensor, will also be present.
The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio will debut in India next year and should cost more than the current-generation model, which starts at Rs. 4.41 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will take on competitors like Hyundai Santro, Tata Tiago, and Renault KWID.
