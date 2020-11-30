In the latest development, a test mule of the car has been found testing again, revealing new details. As per the pictures , it will have a single-slat grille, a roof-mounted antenna, a halogen lighting setup, and a wide air vent.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch its next-generation Celerio hatchback in India in 2021.

The rear section will have a high-mounted stop lamp, bumper-mounted number plate recess, a wiper, as well as halogen taillights.

The hatchback will be flanked by B-pillars, fender-mounted turn indicators, and black alloy wheels.

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio will get a single-slat grille, a wide air dam, a muscular bonnet, and halogen headlights.

The 2021 Celerio will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 67hp and 90Nm of peak torque. The motor will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or an automatic unit.

The 2021 Celerio will have a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, rectangular AC vents on the center console, circular AC vents on the sides, cup holders, and a 3-spoke steering wheel.

The hatchback will house an analog speedometer with a digital multi-information display (MID) and a SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment console.

All standard safety features, including multiple airbags and parking sensor, will also be present.